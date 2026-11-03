Finally some commonsense prevails

I refer to Dr Roxanne Bodsworth's letter (Wangaratta Chronicle, 23 October) very well explained. Thank you for making sense of what (Ovens Valley MP) Tim McCurdy's role has been remembering he has been in opposition for many years. Should this change come the state election, he will be free to achieve so much more. The promise of more fairly distributed state funding to the regions will be a first and much needed. Most of us are aware what Tim achieves behind the scenes through his office. They are private matters of which we the public don't hear about. Recently an individual approached Tim over an ongoing matter to have him sort it out, and she is forever grateful. Pat Chick, Wangaratta Respect for Helen crosses political divide The Euroa-Benalla branch of the ALP wishes to express our horror at the alleged attack on Helen Haines, member for Indi. We are members of the ALP because we are interested in politics and in supporting a vibrant democracy, where people can disagree respectfully and are privileged to be able to vote in free and fair elections. The attack on Dr Haines challenges those beliefs in a very fundamental way. We have the utmost respect for Helen and the role she plays as our local member. We equally respect the manner in which she operates, working tirelessly on behalf of the whole electorate, not just those who voted for her. We have her and her family in our thoughts at this dreadful time. Neil Renshaw, president, Euroa-Benalla ALP Benefits for all rather than choice for a few Laws limiting individual freedom for general benefit are common and are always resisted but bring benefits to many. Laws around seat belts and drink driving, for example, curtail individual freedoms but have had significant benefits. Current laws banning reticulated gas connections to new homes from January 2027 and requiring end of life replacement of gas appliances in rentals from March 2027 are similar. Yes, individual freedoms are limited, but with gas becoming increasingly expensive the benefits of shifting to electricity are clear. Since 2023, reductions in gas use due to electrification have saved Ovens Valley electorate households over $884,000, all Victorians $185m, and increased gas available to industry by 10.5pc. (See https://ieefa.org/resources/electrification-saves-victorians-185m-three-years) It is irresponsible to put freedom to choose ahead of benefits to everyone, and to reduce the gas supply to industries which can’t do without it. Those who wish to have gas in their homes are free to install systems using bottled gas, or pay upfront rather than encouraging expensive reticulated gas infrastructure onto a community that doesn't need it, and increasingly doesn’t want it. We urge voters to support candidates in the upcoming Victorian election who support widespread household electrification power where possible, by rooftop solar and batteries. John Naylor, convenor Electrify Wangaratta Prepare now for storm season Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) volunteers are again preparing to keep their communities safe this higher risk weather season. Victoria’s higher risk weather season historically runs from October to April, with warmer conditions increasing the likelihood of severe storms, strong winds and heavy rainfall throughout. Already in 2026/27, VICSES volunteers statewide have been called to nearly 7500 RFAs, including more than 3000 for trees down, almost 1000 for building damage and almost 700 for flood. To limit risk to your property this higher risk weather season, now is the perfect time to trim any overhanging trees to prevent potential roof damage, clear gutters and drains to allow rain to run off efficiently and get up-to-date with your property’s flood risk by visiting www.ses.vic.gov.au/plan-and-stay-safe to consult your local flood guide. Community members can also download the VicEmergency mobile app and establish a personal watch zone for their home, workplace and any travel destinations to receive any emergency warnings issued. Alistair Drayton, VICSES chief officer operations