We're all aware of the many and varied factors impacting household budgets at the moment.

From general cost-of-living increases which have had an effect since the onset of the pandemic, to the more recent fuel price rises caused by the war in the Middle East, pressure seems to be ever-escalating.

For that reason, it's a time when we're seeking out those brilliant flashes of light that shine through the tougher aspects of life.

The Easter season is built for that - and not just because of the relaxed time we're often able to spend doing things we love, or with those close to us.

Good Friday has for so many years been synonymous with giving, through the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal, and the Rural City of Wangaratta always punches above its weight in displaying its generosity through the annual fundraiser.

This year was no different, with locals keeping an eye out for collectors travelling around the municipality aboard fire tankers through the day, and giving in other ways.

Whether it was donating to Wangaratta Rovers player Will Nolan's fundraising head shave - which netted just over $20,000 - or attending events like that at the Boorhaman Hotel, rural city residents went the extra mile to give kids their best chance at life.

It was also heartwarming to see the number of people who emerged from their cars to watch footy at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Good Friday, and immediately reached for their wallets or phones to donate when they saw RCH Appeal tins being shaken around the ground.