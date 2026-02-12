Despite the much-anticipated new Aged Care Act being in effect for more than 100 days, significant challenges persist for older people on the Support at Home program, as evidenced by the nearly 18,000 cases supported by OPAN’s network members in the last quarter.

A wide range of issues remain unsolved and urgent action is required if Support at Home is to realise its fundamental intent: enabling older people to remain living safely and independently in their homes and communities.

Addressing long wait times; unaffordable prices for essential services; and a lack of cottage respite, are among the main implementation issues that require urgent action from the Albanese Government.

The longer these issues remain unresolved, the harder and more difficult life becomes for older people.

Greater funding is needed to alleviate the assessment and reassessment wait times, which show no sign of abating.

We also call on the government to provide assessors with the ability to override the algorithmic decision based on clinical judgement where it is clear the algorithm has underassessed their care needs.

The uncertainty and confusion being experienced by older people is unfair and detrimental to their wellbeing.

Our network member advocates have told us that older people are reducing their services due to the price increases.

Nobody should need to jeopardise the care they need, which is why better transparency around prices is required.

This includes access to transport, especially in rural areas. We are pleased the department and Commission are taking regulatory action where providers have not fully displayed their prices.

There are also many older people receiving invoices months later, affecting their ability to properly manage their budget and service options.

Providers need to ensure they meet the 30-day timeframe for monthly statements.

Older people have repeatedly shared that the financial hardship application process remains overly complex and daunting.

We are looking to work with government to further simplify this process.

Cottage respite, which was previously available under the old Act, must be immediately reincluded to Support at Home.

The unavailability of cottage respite under Support at Home could lead to unnecessary hospitalisations and premature entry to residential care.

Older people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

Although Support at Home enshrines these principles through the Statement of Rights, it is abundantly clear that the program is failing to meet community expectations.

This is consistent with the feedback received from older people and OPAN’s advocates, who have seen a significant rise in enquiries and increased demand for support since the changes took effect.

It is also consistent with evidence heard at the CHSP Senate Inquiry.

OPAN is here to help older people understand their rights and navigate the system. Those who require support, please call the Aged Care Advocacy Line on 1800 700 600 for advice and assistance.

Craig Gear, CEO Older Persons Advocacy Network (OPAN)

Full disclosure needed on carpark early payout

The Wangaratta council has now stated that they have saved $4 million with the buyout of the carpark contract.

Figures quoted are only part of the deal with other relevant figures required for ratepayers to decide if it was a good deal.

The unscheduled meeting at which this was passed tells me something else occurred.

It may be confidential but don't release only the figures that make it look good.

It may well have been that the best option was not to go into the contract in the first place.

Full disclosure of all relevant details is a must.

This is the reason we need business-minded people in the senior positions within council.

As has been stated earlier, just because someone from council says its a good deal doesn't make it factual.

Could it be that the owners wanted $9 million and settled for $5 million that savings appeared.

Eric Douthie, Wangaratta