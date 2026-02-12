The re-opening of the Wangaratta Digital Hub is welcome news for the many rural city residents who benefit from the program.

Sadly, it wasn't through a change of heart from the state government, who pulled their funding after the initial three-year pilot, despite its obvious success, leading to the hub's closure last year.

It was left to the Pangerang Community Hub to then cater for those seeking assistance, putting more pressure on their already stretched resources.

The $50,000 grant from auDA for Pangerang Community Hub to revive the Digital Hub is especially welcome indeed, and a credit to the non-for-profit organisation which is so involved in the digital economy.

As the state government grapples with its massive debt - a debt that belongs to all of us - non-for-profit groups and local communities will have to step up to support important programs like these in its stead.

It's also important we support groups like Pangerang Community Hub which has the skill and dedication of its staff and volunteers to then deliver these services to the public.

As our very lives become more and more connected to technology and the digital world, we need to help those who are disconnected for whatever reason to stay connected, either with equipment, training or guidance.

In an age where governments are pushing us more and more to deal with them and their services online, those same governments should be more than willing to support those left behind.

For many, especially the elderly or those struggling financially, that should be a priority for all governments.