From headlines of people sleeping rough to services supporting an increasing amount of people in our community, there is no doubt that there are those who are doing it tough in our community.

One initiative doing their bit is the Wangaratta Baptist’s Clothing Hub.

The clothing hub, operated in partnership with Thread Together since 2023, saves brand new, end-of-line clothing from landfill by distributing it to people in need through the hub based in the former Wangaratta Baptist Church on the corner of Docker and Baker streets.

This year those involved have helped 250 more people than at the same time last year.

This service goes beyond meeting vulnerable people's physical need, it helps give back some dignity by allowing them to shop for new, unworn clothes in a retail set-up.

While there is no doubt budgets are being stretched with the increased cost of many things, some of us take for granted being able to pop down to the shops or browse online to buy a warm jumper or a raincoat, or even searching through your closet to find your hardy winter coat or gloves from last year.

So, as you sit rugged up at home or in your office or in the car with the heater running reading this, maybe it’s time to consider how you can lend a helping hand.

Volunteers are always needed for the service, and anyone able to offer their time to the initiative, as well as agencies keen to connect with the hub for referrals, or those who would like to support the service through donations and sponsorship can email grace@wangarattabaptist.com.au.

Anyone seeking a referral to the service can contact local agencies, or contact aaron@wangarattabaptist.com.au.