Albert Einstein famously said that "the only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library". For generations, free public libraries like Wangaratta's have provided a base for community connection, opportunities for lifelong learning, a haven for those who seek shelter and, most importantly, resources and people who help fuel aspiration. As society has become increasingly fixated on the dollar, libraries have continued to provide one of the real exceptions in life - a place where membership and services are free of charge and have the potential to transport you to another place, both figuratively and literally. While the future location of the library in Wangaratta is currently up for consideration, the level of community support for the service is such that where it exists won't matter, as long as it exists. For just as in households across the Rural City of Wangaratta, council is facing the unenviable situation of having to tighten its belt to maintain services. That includes rationalising the use of buildings and ensuring that funds are being spent in the best possible way as the current financial climate takes hold. Of course, library lovers will be aghast at the thought of relinquishing the calming surrounds of the existing Docker Street library, but many will also be realistic about what council is up against. The fact that the rural city is working to ensure the future of what it sees as an essential service should be a salve to the hearts of those disheartened by the potential change. In the meantime, continue to show council that you know where the library is, and that you need it.