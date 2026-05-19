Could it be that a significant Rowan Street pothole encircled with a 'chalked halo' is destined for divine intervention?

Beverley Waring, Hansonville

Red Shield volunteers need your support

Across Australia, the sight of the Red Shield appearing outside local shops, and worn proudly by volunteers in their communities marks a special moment each year, a reminder that it’s time for Australians to come together to support those doing it tough.

On the weekend of 30 and 31May, The Salvation Army’s official Red Shield Appeal collection weekend will once again see thousands of volunteers take to streets, shopping centres and local communities across the country, raising vital funds for Australians in need.

This year, the need has never been more urgent.

New Salvation Army research has revealed the devastating impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on families across the nation.

Parents and children are going without food, and alarmingly families are struggling to even afford to take their children to the doctor when needed.

Every day, The Salvation Army is supporting people facing homelessness, financial hardship, family and domestic violence, addiction, loneliness and crisis.

Last year alone, through our network of more than 2,000 services across Australia, the Salvos provided assistance to one person every 17 seconds.

But none of this happens without the generosity of the Australian community.

The Red Shield Appeal is more than a fundraiser; it is communities helping communities.

Whether it is dropping a few dollars into a collection bucket, tapping your card, volunteering your time, making an online donation or simply spreading the word, every contribution helps provide hope to someone who needs it most.

Importantly, funds raised locally stay local, directly supporting people and families in your own community who are struggling right now.

This year, The Salvation Army is aiming to raise $41 million nationally to continue delivering critical support services across the country.

We know times are tough for many Australians, but if you are able to give, your support can make a life-changing difference.

So when you see a Salvos volunteer across the Red Shield Appeal weekend of 30 and 31 May, please stop for a moment, say hello and support this important cause however you can.

Together, we can be the hope our communities desperately need right now.

To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal or if you need support from the Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Hately, secretary for communications, The Salvation Army

A and O blood donors urgently needed

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urgently calling for 13,000 A and O blood donations as its blood supplies run very low.

More donors are needed now to prevent Lifeblood’s stocks falling to critical levels by June, and to protect the blood supplies hospitals rely on for cancer treatment, surgery, trauma care and childbirth.

With the cold and flu season already underway, Lifeblood expects sustained pressure on supply in the months ahead.

Winter typically brings the year’s highest appointment cancellation rates and lower donor attendance, as colds, flu and other seasonal illnesses prevent regular donors from giving.

Concerns are heightened this year, following a long and intense 2025 winter and warnings of new influenza strains circulating in the community.

People who don’t know their blood type are also encouraged to donate, as all blood types are needed, including for plasma.

To book a donation at the Wangaratta Donor Centre on Norton Street, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Lifeblood app.

Cath Stone, Lifeblood spokesperson