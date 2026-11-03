Rural city's festival atmosphere a winner

The success of this year's Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues appears to have locked the event in again for at least another year. It's a credit to the festival committee led by Andrew Nunn and their army of volunteers who have really overcome immense odds to actually get the festival up and running again this year. It was not only successful in its own right but the so-called satellite gigs and musical happenings at various venues across the rural city not officially on the festival program also enjoyed the popularity, ensuring most venues and attendees will be likely to repeat the serving next year. It's a shot in the arm for hospitality businesses locally and the live music scene who have both done it tough in recent years. The jazz and blues festival's narrower focus catering more to true jazz and blues aficionados with paid entry gigs seems to have paid off although the few free shows likewise proved successful. The various markets and fairs across the rural city all seemed to be buzzing, as were restaurants and bars with patrons swept up in the festival's atmosphere. The Wangaratta Cup Day Races built on the festival's foundation overcoming a wild and wooly start weatherwise to turn on blues skies and warm weather for the large crowd that turned out at Wangaratta Turf Club. Most of these events would not have been possible without the effort of volunteers and the commitment of venue owners to invest in offering something extra for visitors and locals to enjoy. It all enhances Wangaratta and district's reputation as an enjoyable, friendly and safe destination for all on a long weekend.