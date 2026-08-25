Standing with those who serve

Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Porepunkah shooting, which tragically claimed the lives of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart, is a solemn moment for Victoria Police and for communities across the North East. In regional areas such as ours, lives are closely intertwined. Paths cross at schools, sporting clubs, shops, workplaces and community events. Many local people will have been touched, directly or indirectly, by the service of these exceptional police officers, who dedicated their lives to protecting the Victorian community. While recognising their sacrifice is about honouring two brave men, it is also about acknowledging the grief carried by their families, friends, colleagues and all those who continue to feel the weight of that day. The anniversary is a reminder that the work of police and emergency service personnel is often difficult, unpredictable and dangerous. Every time we dial 000, these are the people who answer our call and respond when others are in need, often stepping into situations most of us would hope never to face. As a community, we should remember that emergency service personnel put their lives on the line each time they put on a uniform and start a shift. Our respect must extend beyond formal commemorations, it should be reflected in the support we offer their families, the compassion we show their colleagues, and the value we place on the service they provide. As we pass the newly installed memorial garden at the police station, let it serve as a reminder of the sacrifice people in uniform make for our safety and the courage they show each and every day.