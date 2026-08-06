Ageing Australia invites all Australians to celebrate the incredible contributions of aged care workers across the country for Aged Care Employee Day on Friday 7 August.

Now in its eighth year, Aged Care Employee Day recognises the more than 450,000 people working across Australia’s aged care sector who enrich the lives of older people, their families and communities every day.

Aged care, retirement living and seniors housing providers - together with residents, clients, families and loved ones – are gearing up to show their appreciation with morning and afternoon teas, celebrations and heartfelt messages of thanks to the dedicated people who care for older people.

From leaders, nurses and personal care workers to allied health professionals, volunteers, chefs, cooks, cleaners, gardeners, maintenance, laundry, administration staff and more, every role plays a vital part in the lives of older Australians and their families.

Ageing Australia is calling on all Australians to recognise those who care for our older people by simply saying “thanks for caring”.

It is a special day to celebrate our remarkable aged care workforce.

Our aged care workers provide not only essential clinical and physical care, but also emotional support, companionship and the everyday services that contribute to people's wellbeing, dignity and quality of life.

Anyone wishing to take part in Aged Care Employee Day, including providers, families and community members, can find information and resources on the Ageing Australia website https://ageingaustralia.asn.au/sector-recognition-programs/aged-care-employee-day/.

As part of the national celebrations, Ageing Australia will also announce the winners of the 2026 You are ACE! Awards, recognising outstanding individuals, teams and organisations whose dedication and innovation are making a lasting difference in ageing and aged care across Australia.

Winners will be published on Ageing Australia’s website on Friday 7 August.

Tom Symondson, Ageing Australia CEO

Voices needed in VFF ‘State of the State’ survey

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is encouraging farmers and regional Victorians to have their say in the second annual State of the State: Victorian Farmer Priorities Survey, in what’s shaping as a regional temperature check ahead of November's Victorian state election.

The survey aims to capture the issues, challenges and opportunities facing Victorian agriculture, providing a statewide snapshot of farmer sentiment in every corner of Victoria.

The survey would ensure the priorities of farmers and regional communities were front and centre as political parties develop policies and make commitments in the lead-up to the election.

Victoria's farmers are facing no shortage of challenges, from the woefully wrong Emergency Services and Volunteer Fund and the battle to protect farming land through to our dangerous and decrepit rural roads.

We also looking for practical solutions that farmers to continue producing the food and fibre our state depends on.

Over the next few months, we'll hear plenty of promises from politicians, but it's vital those promises reflect the realities facing farming businesses and regional communities.

This survey gives farmers the opportunity to tell us what's changed over the past year, what's improved, what's become more difficult and what they want to see from the next Victorian government.

Last year’s inaugural State of the State survey attracted more than 700 responses from farmers across people in regional Victoria, providing one of the most comprehensive snapshots of farmer sentiment undertaken by the VFF.

It found:

• nine in 10 farmers didn’t believe the Victorian Government understood local issues or had a positive plan to grow the industry;

• farmers outlined increases to the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund, the state of regional roads, maintaining our biosecurity safety net and steamrolling of renewable energy infrastructure developments as their top issues.

Last year’s feedback painted a picture of absolute frustration from regional Victorians.

The survey will be open until Thursday 20 August and can be found on the VFF website.

By participating, you can enter the draw to win a DJI Neo drone valued at approximately $250 and $200 Everyday Rewards voucher.

Ryan Milgate, VFF president

Politicians must commit to cancer care

Cancer Council Victoria is calling on all political parties contesting the 2026 Victorian state election to commit to bold, evidence-based investments that will prevent more cancers, detect the disease earlier, strengthen Victoria’s world-leading cancer research, and ensure every Victorian affected by cancer can access the treatment and support they need – regardless of where they live.

Cancer is placing an ever-growing burden on Victorians, their families and the health system.

More than 39,600 Victorians are diagnosed with cancer every year and it remains the state's leading cause of death, responsible for more than one in four deaths in 2024.

While decades of investment in prevention, screening, early detection and treatment have saved more than 23,000 Victorian lives over the past two decades, there is much more to do.

Without further investment, more Victorians will develop preventable cancers, more cancers will be diagnosed too late, and inequities in access to care will continue to widen.

The next state government has a clear opportunity and responsibility to build on decades of success and strive for better outcomes for Victorians.

Cancer Council Victoria is calling on the next Victorian government to:

• Stop more Victorians developing cancer through stronger prevention initiatives, including action on liver cancer, skin cancer, tobacco control, cervical cancer elimination and unhealthy food advertising.

• Support the earlier detection of cancers by boosting participation in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program, particularly among under-screened communities.

• Maintain Victoria's position as a global leader in cancer research through investment in the Victorian Cancer Biobank.

• Improve support for people affected by cancer, including expanding supportive care services and strengthening support for regional and rural Victorians.

Cancer Council Victoria is also calling for urgent improvements to the Victorian Patient Transport Assistance Scheme (VPTAS), including a review of the scheme and an increase to transport and accommodation subsidies.

Victoria’s reimbursement rates are the lowest in the country, leaving many regional and rural Victorians to shoulder significant out-of-pocket costs to access specialist treatment.

Every year, thousands of Victorians travel hundreds of kilometres for chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other life-saving care, with the cost of repeated travel and overnight accommodation placing enormous financial pressure on families already facing the emotional and physical impacts of a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer Council Victoria CEO, Todd Harper