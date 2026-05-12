We regularly see comment from the member for Ovens Valley telling us all the things the state government is doing wrong.

Given that it is six months to the state election, when will the opposition move away from the constant negativity to telling us what they plan to do if they win the election?

Viviane King, Milawa

Socceroos to be screened in Federation Square

Last Wednesday, Melbourne Arts Precinct decided that Fed Square won’t show Socceroos matches on the big screen.

I disagree with that decision – and I am overturning it.

The government will ensure Fed Square has the support it needs to put on the matches this year.

We’re also looking at additional events and live sites, so Victorians have more options to watch.

Now more than ever, people deserve more free stuff to do together in the city.

There’s always a risk of bad behaviour from a few dickheads at every public gathering, but police and security will be on site, and there’ll be zero tolerance for it.

The World Cup should bring us together, not keep us apart.

Good luck Socceroos – Victoria is behind you.

Jacinta Allan, Premier of Victoria

Housing infrastructure spend welcomed by industry

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has welcomed the news that the 2026/27 Federal Budget will invest an additional $2 billion over four years to fund critical infrastructure, which will support the construction of up to 65,000 new homes.

One of the key challenges facing the residential construction industry is the cost of enabling infrastructure, which invariably lands on the new home buyer.

A substantial number of housing projects across Australia are near ready for construction, but stalled due to a lack of funding for enabling (‘last mile’) infrastructure.

In many growth areas, state and local governments face increasing difficulty financing the trunk infrastructure required to unlock new housing supply.

The cost of infrastructure provision, and the mechanisms used to recover those costs, have a direct influence on land prices, development feasibility and housing affordability.

Poorly sequenced or excessively front-loaded charges raise project costs and delay delivery, whereas timely and efficiently financed infrastructure can expand supply and moderate price pressures.

It is particularly pleasing to see that $500 million is reserved just for regional Australia.

It can be a challenge to fund infrastructure in regional growth areas, where the population does not yet support more investment in services, but the population can’t grow without it.

This helps break that ‘chicken and egg’ cycle.

Timely provision of enabling infrastructure is critical to making projects shovel ready.

It is not traditionally an Australian government responsibility, so this is an important commitment that will help accelerate housing delivery.

Jocelyn Martin, HIA managing director