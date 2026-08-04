Premier Ben Carroll has spoken of leading Victoria in a new direction, with integrity, transparency and a willingness to do things differently, where the evidence demands it.

He has also indicated his government will focus on listening to Victorians and make decisions that deliver the greatest value for communities across the state.

The parliamentary inquiry into the 2026 summer fires presents an ideal opportunity to put those principles into practice.

This extraordinary review cuts through the fog of political spin and delivers a substantive report containing 93 findings and 80 recommendations.

Importantly, many of the report's findings are based on evidence that is indisputable, provided by community volunteers, expert witnesses and by CFA itself.

The inquiry identifies issues that have plagued CFA for years: ageing fire appliances, inadequate infrastructure funding, shortages in operational leadership, challenges retaining volunteers and chronic failings in the current secondment arrangements that provide CFA's middle management.

These are truly vital matters, that directly affect the capability that our communities expect the CFA and its volunteers to deliver, now more than ever.

What makes this moment unique for the new premier is its bipartisan nature.

While committee members differed on some solutions, there was broad agreement that many of these problems are painfully real and require immediate attention.

That creates a rare opportunity to move beyond factional politics and focus on revitalising Victoria's emergency services.

If Premier Ben Carroll can seize this moment and adopt the report's recommendations, he can reduce much angst in our regional communities and help reverse the government's fortunes in rural Victoria.

Victoria's volunteer firefighters are not seeking special treatment.

We simply want our organisation, which is trusted and expected to protect our communities, to have the leadership, resources and capability needed to do the job safely and effectively.

The bushfire inquiry has done the hard work.

The evidence demands we do things differently.

It now falls to Ben Carroll’s government to turn its findings into action, to demonstrate his commitment to good governance and unshackle himself from the legacy of his predecessors.

Lachlan Gales, Wangaratta Group of Brigades CFA group officer

RSPCA open letter to North East Victoria

As the team leader for RSPCA Victoria’s Inspectorate in the North East region, I manage a team of seven inspectors who investigate animal cruelty from South Yarra to Albury and everywhere in between.

My team and I get special insight into the state of pet ownership in Victoria, as well as the trends impacting animals across the state.

This reality is reflected in RSPCA Victoria’s Animal Cruelty Report 2025/26, where the previous 12 months of animal cruelty data are provided.

This year’s report shows underweight animals, horse welfare issues and hoarding situations continue to be ongoing trends for our team.

In the last 12 months, we received 1874 cruelty reports here in the North East, with financial pressures contributing to pet owners being unable to provide food and unable to continue general health care such as vaccinations, worming or grooming.

We also often see urgent veterinary needs being delayed or simple issues being left untreated.

We have also seen an 80 per cent increase in the number of reports related to hoarding compared to two years ago across the state, where households are simply overwhelmed by the number of animals under their supervision.

Often, this means animals are not provided the care they need, causing malnutrition and spreading disease.

Cases like these are very complex but aren’t malicious in nature; rather, it’s the result of their situation changing due to personal, financial or mental health challenges.

As inspectors, it’s our job to ensure animals are provided with everything they need, and we do this by not only enforcing the law but also providing support and resources to those in need.

Our North East team is incredibly passionate about animal welfare and shows the love they have for animals in their work every day.

We support owners by providing advice on the care their animals need, and in some cases, helping them make the difficult decision to surrender their pet.

We know times are tough, and many people love their animals but are struggling to provide even the basics.

This is why community support is so important; if you find yourself in a situation where you cannot afford to provide basic care, please seek help before it becomes a much bigger problem by speaking with your local council, your vet or by accessing low-cost options through RSPCA Victoria.

We rely on the community to report animal cruelty or neglect. The animals in your area need you to be their voice.

To everyone who has made an animal cruelty report, thank you.

Your willingness to be a voice for animals in need means the world to us and, more importantly, to the animals whose lives are turned around because of it.

If you have concerns about the welfare of an animal, please report it to rspcavic.org/cruelty-report.

Together, we can give animals a better life.

Belinda Dent, RSPCA Victoria Inspectorate team leader (North East Region)