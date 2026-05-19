National Volunteer Week is a timely reminder of the quiet strength and acts of selflessness that underpins Wangaratta.

Across our region, community spirit is not a slogan, it is lived each day through the actions of people who step forward, often without recognition, to support others.

At Northeast Health Wangaratta, more than 150 volunteers give their time to welcome visitors, guide patients, and offer comfort in moments that can be uncertain or overwhelming.

From a friendly greeting at the front door to the simple kindness of a knitted trauma teddy, these contributions help shape a health service that feels caring and connected.

That same spirit extends well beyond hospital walls.

It is seen in CFA, SES and other emergency service members who leave family and work without hesitation to protect lives and property.

It is found in students at Wangaratta High School who are rallying their peers to support the night shelter, recognising that small, practical acts can make a real difference through winter.

Volunteering today is evolving as there are challenges that impact us all from time pressures to rising costs, but the desire to be part of something bigger remains strong.

It may be formal or informal, a regular commitment or a helping hand when needed, but what matters is not the form it takes, but the willingness to contribute.

This week is both a thank you and an invitation.

For those already involved, our community is stronger because of you.

For others, there has rarely been a better time to get involved.

In Wangaratta, there is always a place to lend a hand.