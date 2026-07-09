State opposition leader Jess Wilson says a push to shift a quarter of Victoria’s infrastructure budget may take a full-term to fully implement as she passed through the rural city this week.

The aspiring premier toured the Ovens Valley electorate on Tuesday with its MP Tim McCurdy and Nationals leader Danny O’Brien ahead of the 28 November state election.

Ms Wilson is campaigning on the Coalition’s Fair Share Guarantee, which would mandate commitment to 25 per cent of state infrastructure funding to the regions.

Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) data indicated regional Victoria currently receives just 12 per cent of infrastructure funding, despite holding 25 per cent of the state’s population.

Ms Wilson said the funding shift would not happen overnight, but the Coalition committed to reaching the 25 per cent share over its first term in government if elected.

“It’s not going to happen on day one but it’s about ending the corruption and waste we’re seeing on these big build projects,” she said.

“We’ve seen $15 billion of taxpayer money go from these work sites into the pockets of organised crime, we've seen $50 billion worth of cost blowouts on these projects, and that is money that could've been invested in the regions.

“It's about delivering on the services that Victorians need.”

The Coalition has committed to a royal commission into alleged corruption in Victoria’s Big Build if elected.

“We're going to make sure that we stamp out this corruption and this waste, and then deliver that into regional Victoria and to electorates right across the state,” Ms Wilson said.

While in Wangaratta, Ms Wilson and her fellow MPs visited King George V Gardens to meet with a group of young local mothers.

Ms Wilson said the group shared their concerns around access to local childcare, having to sit on waitlists with not enough spots available.

“It's something we hear regularly across regional Victoria, that sort of childcare drought,” she said.

Ms Wilson said that after visiting community members across her five-week Fresh Start Tour of the state’s 88 electorates, regional neglect remained an overarching theme.

“They're not being listened to and they're looking for someone to understand the needs here and to take action,” she said.

“That's why I'm doing this, it's why I'm on the tour, it's why I'm running for premier; I want to fix Victoria, and that means all of Victoria, it doesn't just mean parts of it.”

Ms Wilson said she also heard concerns around local healthcare and industrial solar developments across the North East.

The current state of local roads has been a talking point after a deluge of rain over the past week has raised concerns around the growing reports of potholes and unsafe infrastructure on local roads.

Reflecting on her drive around the region and “dodging potholes” on the Hume Freeway, Ms Wilson said the condition of local roads was concerning to see firsthand, passing motorists on the sides of roads replacing damaged tyres.

“The cost to Victorians now is really starting to stack up,” she said.

In a response to Ms Wilson's comments on alleged corruption in Victoria's Big Build, a state government spokesperson said the project cost more because of inflation, not corruption.

"Independent economists have found Victoria's construction costs increased by less than in other states," they said.

Australian Bureau of Statistics Data showed costs in Victoria rose by 36.8 per cent between December 2014 and September 2025 - lower than New South Wales at 37.4 per cent and the national figure of 41.7 per cent.

The state government spokesperson said Geoffrey Watson SC, who estimated the $15 billion impact on taxpayers, himself has confirmed he was misquoted when suggesting the money had gone into the hands of criminals.