Oxfam Group to hear local farmer's experience living in rural Ethiopia

The Wangaratta Oxfam Group is having its annual dinner meeting at the King River Cafe next Wednesday, 23 September and will feature Simon Noble as guest speaker. Simon and Philipa Noble are Rutherglen farmers who have lived and worked in rural Ethiopia for two years. "Simon will raise issues like the price we put on comfort, on good health, or on life itself, and lead discussion exploring questions that are relevant in countries across the developing world, such as: Should the Western world seek to integrate into the lives and cultures of developing nations? Should we give money to a desperate beggar on the street—or not? Where do we draw the line between compassion, responsibility and the unintended consequences?" Oxfam Wangaratta member Adrian Twitt said. "These were questions Simon and Philipa had to face daily. "The choices were real, immediate and often personal. "Simon's presentation will invite us to reflect on our own values and consider our moral compass points. "Rather than the perspective of a government minister, diplomat, or the messaging of an international aid organisation, these stories come directly from daily notes written by candlelight in a hut on a farm where he worked in western Ethiopia, offering an honest and personal account of life, hardship and hope." Those who would like to hear about Simon and Philipa's experiences, and to book in to the dinner, please contact Gyll Lambert on 0402 266 012.