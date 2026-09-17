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Oxfam Group to hear local farmer's experience living in rural Ethiopia

<p>STORIES TO TELL: Simon Noble will draw on the time he and his wife spent living overseas when he speaks at the Oxfam Group dinner on Wednesday, 23 September. Here, Simon is pictured with some local kids from when he lived in rural Ethiopia. </p>\\n
<p>STORIES TO TELL: Simon Noble will draw on the time he and his wife spent living overseas when he speaks at the Oxfam Group dinner on Wednesday, 23 September. Here, Simon is pictured with some local kids from when he lived in rural Ethiopia. </p>\\n

STORIES TO TELL: Simon Noble will draw on the time he and his wife spent living overseas when he speaks at the Oxfam Group dinner on Wednesday, 23 September. Here, Simon is pictured with some local kids from when he lived in rural Ethiopia.

Simon Noble's travels in Ethiopia to shape philosophical discussions at Oxfam Group dinner
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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