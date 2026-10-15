Oxley brigade urges community to get fire ready

Oxley Fire Brigade will put fire safety in the spotlight at its Community Fire Ready Day on Saturday 17 October. The free, family-friendly event will run from 11am to 2pm at the Oxley Shire Hall, with activities designed to entertain children while helping local households prepare for the coming fire season. Four fire appliances were expected to be on display, alongside children’s games involving hoses, miniature fire trucks and targets. Captain Koala will make an appearance, while the Oxley Primary School will hold a colouring competition, and a fire truck squirt game and community safety trailer are also among the planned attractions. The Lions Club of Wangaratta will cook sausages for purchase, with drinks also available to buy. CFA Oxley brigade captain Brendan McDonald said community fire safety was the main aim of the day, with brigade members keen to share information about the upcoming season and what residents could expect. “People need to be prepared and we need to get that message across,” he said. He said experiences at events last year suggested the message was not reaching everyone, with some properties still unprepared and some people expecting a fire truck to arrive despite limited resources. The brigade will have information sheets available and members will speak one-on-one with residents. Mr McDonald said the brigade could also assist people with preparing their properties if needed ahead of the season. “We’ve got extreme grass growth at the moment,” he said. “Some of the roadsides and paddocks are four feet high with grass.” Mr McDonald said that grass would become a concern as it dried out, particularly with weather predictions pointing to dry conditions. “Everyone needs to be ready,” he said. Other CFA brigades are holding ‘Get Fire Ready’ events at Eldorado and Moyhu this weekend, with more scheduled at South Wangaratta, Myrrhee, Peechelba and Whitfield this month to help local residents and landowners with practical steps to protect their homes, families and properties. Get Fire Ready event details include: - Eldorado Food Share on 17 October from 10am-12 noon; - Moyhu Country Market on 17 October from 8am-12 noon; - Killawarra CFA on 23 October from 6pm-10pm; - South Wang CFA on 23 October from 5.30pm-6.30pm; - South Wang CFA "street corner" (7 Old School Rd, Waldara) on 29 October from 5.30pm-6.30pm; - Myrrhee CFA on 31 October from 9am-10.30am; - Peechelba Bushland Reserve (market) on 7 November from 9am-1pm; and - Whitfield on 7 November from 10.30am-12.30pm.