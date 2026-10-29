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Pangerang Community Hub's 12th annual art exhibition soon to open

<p>ACCESSIBLE ART: Community Accessibility team leader Ovens Murray region Sharon Gleeson, Pangerang Community Hub project officer Hannah Robinson and Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennillle Hall with some of the artwork to feature in this year\\'s exhibition. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma .</p>\\n
<p>ACCESSIBLE ART: Community Accessibility team leader Ovens Murray region Sharon Gleeson, Pangerang Community Hub project officer Hannah Robinson and Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennillle Hall with some of the artwork to feature in this year\\'s exhibition. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma .</p>\\n

ACCESSIBLE ART: Community Accessibility team leader Ovens Murray region Sharon Gleeson, Pangerang Community Hub project officer Hannah Robinson and Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennillle Hall with some of the artwork to feature in this year's exhibition. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma .

Pangerang Community Hub's 12th annual art exhibition will open Thursday 5 November
Shane Douthie
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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