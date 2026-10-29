Pangerang Community Hub's 12th annual art exhibition soon to open

Pangerang Community Hub's 12th annual art exhibition will open on Thursday 5 November featuring works by local young people and adults. The art exhibition is being held in the Bainz Gallery in the foyer of the Wangaratta Library with the opening between 5.30pm and 7.30pm and everyone is invited. Light refreshments will be provided on the night. "It's a celebration of creative people living in our Wangaratta community," Tennille Hall, executive officer Pangerang Community Hub said. "There is a range of mediums in this year's exhibition, varying from ceramics to paintings to jewellery made by local people. "It's a wonderful opportunity for local artists to showcase their work and the opening night is a great way for their families and friends - along with the wider community, to celebrate them." This year's exhibition has been sponsored by Social Plus, with Pangerang partnering with Wangaratta Art School, Galen Catholic College, Cathedral College, Yooralla and Community Accessibility with the exhibition featuring feature artwork from students and participants from these schools and groups, and the wider community.