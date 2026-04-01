About 60 people gathered in Wangaratta's King George Gardens for the weekend's Palm Sunday peace rally.

On a beautiful North East autumn day, rally organiser Suzie Don Leonard said it was difficult to imagine the level of turmoil, death and destruction happening in many parts of the world.

The rally attracted people from diverse backgrounds, and of all ages - children, teenagers and young adults, and adults of all ages including people on wheelie walkers and motorised scooters.

They gathered with one intent: to express their desire to work together to bring peace to the world.

The event was led by the Uniting Church, with support from other ecumenical and community groups.

Ms Don Leonard provided a summary of the impact of war, and how far-reaching it can be.

Wangaratta Concert Band member Greg Stevens played a beautiful clarinet rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World', and this was followed by two minutes of silence for participants to reflect on those affected by conflicts across the globe.

Participants then marched around a block of Wangaratta's CBD carrying banners and palm branches, accompanied by chants for peace.

When the marchers returned to the garden and group photos were taken, the Anglican Church's Rev Mel Clark closed with a uniting prayer for peace.

Sarah Holmes-Brown from Sing Australia brought the rally to a close with the poignant song, 'Let There Be Peace on Earth'.

Ms Don Leonard said the rally demonstrated that there were people in Wangaratta who wanted peace in this community, in Australia and across the world.