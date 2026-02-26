Telstra will be upgrading one of its five mobile base stations that services Wangaratta to bring a better 4G/5G user experience.

The upgrades will improve the mobile site’s capacity, meaning faster downloads, smoother streaming, and less congestion.

Mobile services in the area will be temporarily affected while the upgrade works are underway.

Telstra mobile customers will receive texts advising of the upcoming work.

The site will be impacted during the following periods:

Thursday 5 – Friday, 6 March: there will be intermittent disruptions

Tuesday 10 – Friday, 13 March: the site will be switched off from 7am and turned back on at the end of each day

These works will not impact landline services, NBN, Satellite internet services, or mobile coverage from other providers.

Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically connect to another mobile network if available for connection to emergency services.

Note: no work to take place over the long weekend, site will be online.

“While disruption is required while the upgrade is underway, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible," Telstra regional general manager, Jenny Gray, said.

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling.

This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

We also encourage business owners talk to their provider about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their NBN or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions.