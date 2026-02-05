Many in the North East would be familiar with Milawa farmer and legendary country footballer Terry Greaves' battle with cancer after he was first diagnosed in late 2007/early 2008 with a stage 2 melanoma in his right shoulder.

For the next five years, he travelled to 'Peter Mac' in Melbourne every three months for check-ups.

Then in 2016, he had another melanoma removed from his left calf - this one was a stage 1 at 100mm long and cut to a depth of 10mm.

After treatment there came another period of relatively good health until the aches and pains returned in late 2019.

Following a battery of tests Terry received the worst news of all on February 10, 2020; cancers had spread throughout his body.

Without treatment it was terminal.

Terry's life and that of his wife Heather and three children would never be the same again.

His fundraising in particular with 'Terry Socks It To Cancer' was supported by clubs and leagues across the region as Terry committed himself to making the most of his time left on this world by raising funds in support of the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre.

He also decided to tell his story in his own words and, with assistance and support of respected local author Belinda Harrison as collaborator, his book, 'Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste' is about to be released.

The book is much like Terry himself; honest, self-deprecating, at times raw and emotional, and sends a strong message of hope and inspiration to those who find themselves on a similar journey.

"When I was told that I only had six to eight weeks to live I went to see a psychiatrist," Terry said.

"They said write everything down to try and get it out of my mind, but it doesn't really.

"In the end I had a big pile of paper and thought 'I can't just throw this away'.

"My story may help someone else who is experiencing something similar."

He went in search of someone with the ability to put his words down in a legible form, knowing they would not only need writing skills, but patience as well.

He was referred to Belinda and his story indeed has a happy ending with the book finally finished.

"Belinda is just so good, she's laid back, easy to talk about anything with and never gets flustered," Terry said.

"My notes were just random thoughts, and we went through the oncologist's notes as well."

The book is written largely in first person and takes the reader on a journey from when the first aches and pains began right through to the present day.

The overall message is to make the most of each and every day, and how important having the right people around you is, from family, friends and your community, and to medical professionals.

Terry thanked everyone who helped through this challenging time, particularly his wife Heather, three children, Emma Clare and Sean, his siblings Paul, Elaine and Annette, his oncologist Christopher Steer and everyone at the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre.

"I also want to pay special thanks to Robert Dore, we did a lot of fundraising together, he with his 'Big Beard Ball Drop' which raised $180,000, and Terry Socks It To Cancer, which is still going," he said.

'Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste' will be available next week from Edgar's Books and News, and from about 10 North East football clubs including Wangaratta Magpies, Wangaratta Rovers, Milawa, Benalla Saints, Benalla Hospital and Goorambat or order it online from https://give.awcancertrust.org.au/shop/viewitem/never-let-a-crisis-go-to-waste.

All profits from the book sales will go to the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre Trust Fund.