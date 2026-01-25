Colleen Davis is one of the behind-the-scenes people who help make Wangaratta tick.

A volunteer with the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch, who has also given her time to local netball, the Wangaratta and Myrtleford dog clubs, in aged care and at Northeast Health Wangaratta, it's not in her nature to seek accolades and recognition.

However, Colleen said she was "absolutely delighted and honoured" when told she would be included on this year's Australia Day honours list, to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the community of Wangaratta.

"I was ecstatic," she said.

"It does mean a lot, and it will be shared with family and friends and the community of Wangaratta.

"It is amazing, a tremendous honour, and I am deeply humbled."

Colleen, who was last year inducted to the RSL Victoria Hall of Fame, currently serves as the Wangaratta sub-branch's veteran support coordinator, and has been appeals officer since 2015.

In these roles, she has initiated activities including a monthly morning tea for veterans and their families and a much-appreciated weekly ring-around to older veterans, and has been at the helm as RSL appeal takings have risen significantly.

"Those funds are what we use to help our veterans and their families, so they are very important," Colleen said.

With a daughter currently serving in the Australian Army, Colleen saw the opportunity to become an affiliate member of the Wangaratta RSL in 2012, also offering her time as part of the sub-branch's women's auxiliary.

Born and bred in the rural city, Colleen said she had followed the example set by her mother, longtime Wangaratta nurse Elaine Bowdern, in seeking to give back to her community whenever possible.

"I've had some wonderful mentors over the years who have taught me so much; Mum was a great inspiration, and I've also had great help from (former Wangaratta RSL presidents) Warren Garrett and Norm Fearn and current president Ash Power - they are people I've admired and looked up to, and who have guided me," she said.

"And there are so many other volunteers who have helped me along the way."

Colleen’s career vocation was primarily in disabilities, where she taught between 1989 and 2007 at Wangaratta’s Killara, The Centre, TAFE and Wangaratta District Special School as a special education teacher.

Beyond work, she relished involvement with local netball, as a representative coach, umpire and player with the Wangaratta Netball Association, and as a coach and umpire for Appin Park Primary School between 1989 and '93, and Ovens College (1994-'99) as her daughter also enjoyed time in the game.

Colleen said she loved meeting people through netball, and having the chance to watch young players progress through the ranks.

Following another interest, she joined the Myrtleford and Wangaratta dog clubs (she is a former president and life member of the Ovens Valley Canine Club in Myrtleford), and again said it was the people as much as the canine connection that had maintained her involvement.

Colleen's kind nature and patient, listening ear made her an ideal candidate to volunteer in aged care, where she has assisted with activities including dog therapy and been a friendly visiting face for residents - many of whom do not have family and friends living locally.

"It's a privilege and a pleasure to be a volunteer in the Wangaratta community, and I'm grateful for the opportunity," Colleen said.

"Volunteering brings you a lot of friendships and a lot of skills.

"The connections I've made and the people I've met have been wonderful.

"As you get older and have more time, it offers a way to give that time to others.

"There are so many opportunities out there in the community, to utilise your skills, learn new skills, help others and have fun."

Colleen said she had always loved living in Wangaratta.

"The people and the community are great and always friendly, and then there is the environment around us - there are lots of lovely places to go," she said.

"And you can still go down the street and run into people you know."

Colleen was recognised in 2023 by the Zonta Club of Wangaratta as its 'Woman of the Year', further highlighting her work ethic, energy and enthusiasm, and the fact that her support of veterans and the local community is widely seen and praised.

She said her newest accolade brought a tear to her eye.

"To have OAM after your name is a big thing, and I really thank the people who nominated me," she said.

Colleen also paid tribute to her husband, Rod, for his great support of her volunteer roles.