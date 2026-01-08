Wangaratta local, Jean Drevor, has celebrated her 100th birthday with support from five generations of her loving family.

Jean was born in Corryong on 22 December, 1925 and attended Mitta Mitta school.

At 14 years old, her parents moved to a dairy farm at Wangaratta and Jean started working at the Wangaratta Woollen Mills.

She rode her pushbike to work each day from South Wangaratta for many years.

Jean married and had two children, Jeanette and Harry.

She has six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Jean is very fond of gardening and sewing.

In her later years, at the age of 65, she started working at the school crossing in Appin Street and retired at 85.

Jean puts her longevity down to good luck.