Four local groups received funding through the latest round of Australia Post's People of Post grant program - and there is more funding available through another program closing for applications on Monday.

Wangaratta Baptist Church Clothing Hub, Project 365, Wang Repair Café, and the Tarrawingee CFA were among 84 recipients across Victoria in the People of Post program, which supports organisations addressing some of Australia's most critical social challenges.

Each of the local groups received $2000, after attracting the backing of local Australia Post team members.

"As cost-of-living pressures heighten, this program provides real grassroots community support," Australia Post general manager community and stakeholder engagement Nicky Tracey said.

"Our team members see firsthand the challenges facing their local community every day.

"The People of Post program empowers our people to respond in a meaningful way, supporting local organisations that are doing vital work to improve wellbeing, build resilience and strengthen social connection."

Project 365 received its grant to assist its work in providing the community with mental health first aid scholarships.

The scholarships are available to businesses to help train employees to identify and respond to mental health challenges, fostering supportive workplaces and extending the 'ripple effect' of mental health care in the area.

Tarrawingee CFA will use its funds to update equipment to improve on-site preparedness, better support volunteers and maintain operational capacity during extended emergency responses.

A grant to the Wangaratta Baptist Church will be directed to the Thread Together Clothing Hub, which promotes the mental health and wellbeing of individuals experiencing hardship by restoring dignity, confidence and self-worth through access to brand-new clothing.

The grant will support outreach and promotional activities that strengthen community connection and expand the program's reach to disadvantaged men, women and children.

Through its People of Post grant, Wang Repair Café will deliver a school outreach program which teaches young people the value of repairing items instead of throwing them away - building skills, confidence and environmental responsibility.

Grant funds will cover travel, repair supplies and provision of repair kits for schools, helping to reduce landfill waste while empowering students to adopt more sustainable habits.

As the local groups put their grants to use, Australia Post is taking applications for its community grants to support mental health and wellbeing.

Applications are open until Monday 6 July for eligible not-for-profit groups seeking grants of up to $10,000.

Australia Post has also ringfenced an additional $250,000 to fund initiatives helping communities recover, reconnect, and build resilience following natural disasters.

Application details and full eligibility criteria are available at https://auspost.com.au/about-us/supporting-communities/grants/community-grants-program

Successful applicants will be notified in September.