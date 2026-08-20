Firefighters rescued a person from a lift in a building on Faithfull Street on Thursday 20 August.

A Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) spokesperson said FRV were called in the morning to assist with a person reported to be stuck in a lift.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and swiftly made entry into the lift,” the spokesperson said.

“Fire crews ensured the scene was safe before handing the incident over to a local representative.”

Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics attended the scene, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no emergency treatment or transport was required.

The scene was deemed under control at 9.10am.

Victoria Police and WorkSafe were also on scene.