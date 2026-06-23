Border-based landscape photographer Peter Bridle is set to exhibit 25 of his impressive images as guest artist at the Art Gallery on Ovens from 25 June to 6 July in an exhibition titled 'Mountains and Streams'.

His bold shots are often captured in remote locations so it’s no surprise that Scotland, New Zealand, Tasmania and the Australian Snowy Mountains feature prominently.

Many shots capture well-known and iconic locations like New Zealand’s Wakake Tree, or the Boat Shed on Dove Lake Tasmania.

However, Peter’s treasured locations were found after hiking into remote locations including the Scottish Highlands, the Southwest wilderness of Tasmania or Kosciuszko National Park.

“Scotland was, by far the most challenging and rewarding photography hike I’ve experienced,” Peter said.

“The five-day trek up the most remote Munros (mountains) in the UK was brutal at times.

“We experienced all weather conditions from rain, sleet, snow and bright sunshine, often on the same day.

“We walked through mountain streams, and scrambled up rocky tracks to the summits of some of the most amazing mountains in the highlands."

However, Peter believed the 64km, five day hike was worth all the aches and pains.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling I got when I looked across and captured those amazing places, knowing that very few people get to have that experience," Peter said.

Peter captures his images using RAW digital format with his Sony mirrorless camera.

“I approach my photography from two angles, in the field and in the studio," he said.

"Finding a subject or location and composing a shot in the field is the start."

All RAW files need to be developed, and this is where Peter employs some artistic license.

“I don’t Photoshop my images, but rather enhance what comes out of the camera using Lightroom," he said.

"The balance between light and shadows, warm and cool tones, sharp or soft effects often is the difference between a good and bad final image."

Peter said that narrowing down his exhibition to just 25 images was difficult.

“I started with around 70, then 50, then 30 before the final 25 were selected," he said.

"I chose Jason Robins for my fine art printing, his knowledge of colour calibration, paper quality selection and his photographers eye was exactly what I needed in the final stages.

“I’m hoping that visitors to the gallery will get an appreciation, through my images of what mother nature dishes up every single day."

The Art Gallery on Ovens is located at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street Wangaratta, opposite the Westpac Bank.