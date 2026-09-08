Pledge to return Country Roads and Bridges program

NewsPledge to return Country Roads and Bridges programROAD TO ELECTION: Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson (centre) visited Wangaratta in July to hear of concerns about the state of the city's roads among other issues from Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy (left). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann An elected Liberals Nationals government will fund councils $288m each year for four years.Steve KellySeptember 8, 2026 • 06:00Subscription required to continue reading this articleSubscribeAlready registered?Log in