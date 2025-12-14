What started as a standard drink-drive intercept has ended in the pending deportation of a 40-year-old Pacific Islander after Wangaratta police checks revealed his Australian visa had expired.

Sergeant Kevin Williams of Wangaratta police said in the early hours of Sunday morning officers intercepted the 40-year-old driving in the Wangaratta CBD.

He was unlicenced and blew an alcohol reading of 0.054.

Sgt Williams said further checks found the man’s international visa had expired.

The Australian Border Force was notified, and the man was detained and handed over to the force and was expected to be deported back to Vanuatu on Monday.

Sgt Williams said the 40-year-old also held trafficking and behavioural related prior offending in Queensland and South Australia.