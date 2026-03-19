A Wangaratta woman who pushed a police officer to the ground and was pepper-sprayed in a confrontation was ordered to write an apology to police, a court has heard.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard she was walking down White Street on 26 March 2025 when she refused to stop on police direction.

Once the two officers managed to stop the woman, she then hurled abuse at police.

“If you touch me, you will f***ing die,” she said.

As a policewoman tried to arrest the 41-year-old for possession of cannabis, she was pushed to the ground.

Capsicum spray was used by the other officer who arrested the woman.

The Wangaratta local was not compliant with police during an interview, saying she was attacked by the officers.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said the assault was spurred on by a mental health breakdown.

Mr Clancy said his client had an intellectual disability and had since been engaging with professional help.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Stuart Pritchard said a written apology to the police members had to be part of her sentence.

“Police are not there to be her punching bags,” he said.

Magistrate Megan Casey placed the woman on a six-month good behaviour bond and praised the woman for seeking help following the incident.

“This police officer was just trying to help you and they ended up on the ground,” she said.

“When you’re not well you do and say things that get you into trouble.