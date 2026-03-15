Police are investigating a collision on the Hume Freeway after two trucks collided just before 10pm on Friday night, 13 March.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said police and emergency services were called to the scene just beofre 10pm.

Those involved were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances around the collision will be investigated.

Anyone with information, CCTV/dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.