Two motorists in the Wangaratta Police Service Area have recorded blood alcohol readings well in excess of the 0.05 prescribed limit on Friday and Saturday.

At about 11.20pm last Friday Myrtleford Police stopped an unregistered vehicle, however, the problems for the 29-year-old driver from Myrtleford didn't stop there. He accompanied police to the Myrtleford Police Station and underwent a breath test, returning a result of 0.181.

His driver licence was immediately suspended, his vehicle impounded and he will front the Myrtleford Magistrates' Court at a later date for the charges to be heard.

At about 1.36 am Saturday 7/2/26, Cobram Police stopped a vehicle in Wirbill Street, Cobram.

As a result, the 21-year-old probationary driver from Cobram underwent a breath test at the police station, returning a reading of 0.222.

The driver had his licence immediately suspended and his vehicle impounded.

He will need to appear in the Cobram Magistrates' Court at a later date to answer the charges.

Police will continue to enforce road safety, but need the communities help to ensure when getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and driving, to do it safely and legally.