A Wangaratta man has been released from custody despite a police plea for further jail time as a community risk following a spree of offending in July last year.

Zachary Wileman, 29, appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to time served in prison and released onto an 18-month community corrections order.

The court heard the results of two reports which were ordered following the man’s last appearance in court on 15 January.

He pleaded guilty to numerous charges involving a North East burglary spree which occurred after a fatal collision in Wodonga on 9 July, 2025 involving a stolen car he was a passenger in.

Wileman, his co-accused Zahara Smith, 19, were driving in tandem with a Wangaratta friend, Rochaell Donoghue when their cars collided on Melrose Drive.

Ms Donoghue died at the scene, while Smith and Wileman drove off.

The pair were not charged for the incident.

Smith, Wileman and a 32-year-old co-accused would then take part in a number of thefts and burglaries overnight within Wangaratta, Beechworth, Rutherglen and Benalla.

He then led police in a high speed chase the following night from Benalla to Old Barnawartha Road, going as fast as 170km/h on the Hume Freeway.

Wileman was arrested attempting to flee to a nearby creek and had been in custody ever since.

The court heard on Thursday Wileman had been considered eligible for a community corrections order, but his risks of re-offending were classed as high due to drug use and disorders.

Defence counsel Kim McFarlane said her client had the potential to be an upstanding member of the community and he was motivated by his desire to connect with his two children.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Stuart Pritchard said the community would be better protected with the 29-year-old behind bars for more time.

“Drugs have been a considerably large part of his life… time served may not be enough,” he said.

Magistrate Ian Watkins elected not to extend Wileman’s 194-day stint in custody and sentenced him to time served.

“According to the psychology report, your prospects of rehabilitation can be considered at best guarded, I want you to prove them wrong,” he said.

“You’re very much at the crossroads now and it’s up to you.

“You’re the one who has to step up and take advantage of the opportunities given to you.”

Magistrate Watkins placed the man on an 18-month community corrections order upon his release, which includes drug and mental health treatment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He will appear back at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court for judicial monitoring on 30 March.