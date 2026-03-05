Police are searching for a male driver who allegedly repeatedly rammed his vehicle into an unoccupied Wangaratta home in Cribbes Road on Thursday morning.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services rushed to the scene about 7:40am.

“It is believed a male driver deliberately drove into the property multiple times before fleeing,” they said.

“The residence, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained significant damage.

“At this stage it is believed this is a targeted incident.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.