Wangaratta police are urging residents to double-check their car locks following a spate of January thefts.

Leading Senior Constable Helen Parfett of Wangaratta Police said a series of thefts from motor vehicles in January this year around the Wangaratta area saw thieves targeting power tools, number plates and valuables left in vehicles.

Led Sen Const Parfett said multiple areas across the rural city were targeted, from Hamilton Crescent to Chisholm Street.

“We want to remind everyone in our community to please lock your vehicles, even if you are parking at home or ducking into a shop for a couple of minutes,” she said.

“Unfortunately, many thefts from cars happen simply because they were left unlocked.

“Don’t give thieves an easy opportunity.”

Led Sen Const Parfett said tradies were also reminded to mark and secure their tools in trailers and utes.

“Let’s all do our part to keep our vehicles – and our community – safe,” she said.

Latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency recorded 103 thefts from motor vehicles within Wangaratta for the 12 months to September 2025.

Offending peaked in 2023 with 142 incidents of thefts from cars recorded.