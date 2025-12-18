Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Bailey Zimmermann
Sport

Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream

Police and Courts

“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise

Police and Courts

Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision

Emergency Services

Dry lightning cause of small Eldorado bushfire

Police and Courts

Drink-driver’s routine Wangaratta stop leads to deportation

Community

'White Christmas’ comes early as isolated hailstorm tears through city

Emergency Services

Header sparks 40ha blaze in Lilliput

Police and Courts

Benalla man caught at 114km/h on Mason Street

Police and Courts

Alleged car thief switched stolen cars in Wangaratta getaway

Emergency Services

Man hospitalised following Belle Avenue house fire