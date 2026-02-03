A Wangaratta woman will join her co-accused in going to trial in April as they contest their involvement in a Templeton Street home invasion where a man’s finger was severed.

The 31-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday when she was committed to stand trial by Magistrate Megan Casey.

The woman and a 35-year-old Wangaratta man are contesting charges related to an aggravated home invasion in Wangaratta on 23 August, 2024 and recklessly causing serious injury to a 52-year-old man in his own home.

The duo formed part of an alleged trio with a 31-year-old man.

Steven Dobrowolski is serving a six-year jail sentence after admitting to his involvement in inflicting three broken ribs, a partially severed middle finger and facial lacerations on the victim while on a drug and alcohol fueled bender.

The court heard the 31-year-old woman had allegedly been seeing the victim in her role as a sex worker and was being paid in cash and drugs.

She allegedly went to see the man on the night of the incident, when Dobrowolski and the co-accused allegedly planned to rob the man for drugs and money.

The woman allegedly opened the door for Dobrowolski and the co-accused to walk into the home and violently assault the victim.

The alleged trio were arrested by police the next day.

A Wangaratta County Court date in April will be set for the 31-year-old woman and 35-year-old man to face trial.