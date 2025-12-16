Police are currently on scene at the location of a fatal crash in Muckatah, between Cobram and Katamatite, that has claimed the lives of four people on Monday afternoon.

It is believed a minivan with nine occupants was travelling along Chapel Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree at about 5pm.

Four passengers, who are yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

Three passengers, all children, were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital by road with serious injuries.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are currently enroute to the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au