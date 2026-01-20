A Lavington man known to police wasn’t aware of how a friend stole a car he borrowed when he was arrested in Wangaratta early last year, a court has heard.

The 30-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court last week pleading guilty to drug possession charges.

The court heard on 7 February last year a trio, suspected to be drug affected, were seen near a silver Commodore at Bunnings Warehouse Wangaratta.

The car had two flat tyres and had recently been stolen from an automotive store in Wodonga.

Police approached those by the car, just as the accused exited Bunnings.

He veered away as he saw police, but he was found by officers in Burke Street where he was arrested for stealing the car.

It was later found he had not been liable for stealing the car, and told police he got permission from a friend to drive it to Wangaratta, not knowing the car had been stolen.

Police found small quantities of methylamphetamine, GHB, a small knife, pipes, syringes and bolt cutters belonging to the accused.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said the past 10 years had been a “disaster” for his client.

He said the once promising footballer had battled drug addiction and custody stints, including 97 days behind bars last year.

Mr Clancy said his client has stayed clean for six months as he focuses on fatherhood to his newborn.

“He’s got some important decisions to make,” he said.

Magistrate Ian Watkins convicted and fined the defendant $850, hoping his criminal history would be a thing of the past.

“You better make sure he’s never of an age where he remembers you in jail,” he said.

“There’s a risk every time you take drugs, I’m hoping the penny has dropped and you stopped taking them.”