A Wangaratta medical practice is reeling but resolute after a man allegedly smashed several windows with a hammer on Monday morning, forcing the facility into lockdown.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 24-year-old Wangaratta man allegedly used a hammer to smash windows at the South Wangaratta Medical Centre in Joyce Way about 11:40am on 23 February.

All five windows at the front of the clinic were visibly damaged along with two windows at the side of the clinic close to the entrance.

The man was arrested nearby a short time later and taken into custody to be interviewed by police, with charges yet to be laid.

“There were no physical injuries,” the police spokesperson said.

The clinic was placed into lockdown and closed for face-to-face service for the rest of the day.

Security arrived a short time after the incident and remained on scene throughout the afternoon.

Speaking from outside the clinic, an emotional practice manager Kim Ching said while the thousands of dollars of damage will be a hit for the practice, it will be the wellbeing of the clinic’s staff and patient care which will be felt the most.

"What we are trying to do is just look after people and the staff and patients here shouldn’t feel vulnerable,” she said.

“The team are trying their very best to pull everything together and the doctors are doing their best to continue to provide service.

“What’s happened is not acceptable.”

Ms Ching said the continuous smashing of the windows caused a “terrifying” noise for those inside the medical centre.

“It happened very quickly, the police responded very quickly and we’re very grateful for the security response as well,” she said.

Ms Ching said the clinic received support from community members throughout the afternoon who helped clean up and provide water to security guards.

“I thank those people who have come in to give us support and check in with us,” she said.

Ms Ching said service to the community remained paramount for the clinic, with practitioners conducting online consults where possible and rescheduling with patients who had appointments in the afternoon.

She said the medical centre aimed to continue to provide services to patients as they repair the damage and recover from the traumatic event.

“We urge everyone in all health care sectors to watch out for each other,” Ms Ching said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and urged any witnesses, or those with footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au