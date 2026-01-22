Two men charged with setting a car, and then themselves, on fire in Wangaratta last year will be disputing their involvement in the crime.

A 27-year-old Wangaratta man faced Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for contest mention.

He faces a combined 23 charges over alleged offending which has seen him spend almost a year in custody.

The accused, along with a 36-year-old Wangaratta man, were allegedly involved in a Swinburne Drive home burglary on the night of 11 January, 2025.

Following the alleged burglary, the pair allegedly set a car at the property on fire, and in the process caught fire themselves.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by Wangaratta detectives in their efforts to identify the accused.

Two men could be seen fleeing the scene towards Cambridge Drive as they were set on fire.

One of the men rolled on grass to take the fire out while the other man appeared to throw an item away as he attempted to put a fire out on his foot and arm.

Police arrested the 27-year-old man in relation to the incident on 28 January, 17 days after the car fire.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ramidan Hamidon said detectives believed the accused had burns on his body consistent with the fire seen in the CCTV footage.

The court heard the two accused were allegedly spotted on nearby surveillance footage on the night of the incident entering a car.

A car similar to a vehicle shown on the footage was allegedly found in short walking proximity from the property targeted on the night.

“It’s a circumstantial case but we say it’s a strong one,” Sen Const Hamidan said.

The court heard the 36-year-old Wangaratta man was under police surveillance at the time, and he would later be charged with extensive gun and drug trafficking charges after a long investigation which involved undercover operatives.

In court, defence counsel for the 27-year-old man, Geoff Clancy, said his client disputed being involved in the arson or the burglary and said there was no direct link the burn marks found on the man 17 days after the incident had anything to with the incident.

“There are other ways you can burn legs,” he said.

While Sen Const Hamidan read evidence, the 27-year-old interrupted the court to suggest the injuries were sustained by kickstarting a motorbike.

The accused is also disputing drug trafficking charges as well as his involvement of a theft of a Toyota Landcruiser in September 2024.

The court heard police believed the man was following the stolen vehicle in another stolen utility and was captured on CCTV footage.

Magistrate Amina Bhai said the police case in the arson charges was stronger than their evidence for the man’s involvement in the car theft.

She adjourned the matter for further contest mention on 26 February at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court.

The 36-year-old co-accused will re-appear at Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on 12 February.