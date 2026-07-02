Police and local residents at Londrigan are at breaking point over alleged repeated burnouts and hoon driving in the area following the latest report over the weekend.

Wangaratta police are investigating erratic driving in the area on Saturday night, 27 June.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a witness heard multiple vehicles driving erratically near the intersection of Wangaratta-Eldorado Road and Carraragamumgee Estate Road about 11.50pm, near the Carraragarmungee Primary School.

The spokesperson said police attended the scene and found tyre debris and believed one of the vehicles also struck a nearby power pole.

Images of the scene show large circular skid marks, a damaged tyre on the side of the road and tyre marks in the grass which lead towards the power pole.

Sergeant Shaun Hillier of Wangaratta police said not only was driving erratically a danger to other road users, but a danger to the driver themselves.

“This one driver is incredibly lucky that nobody was seriously injured,” he said.

“Police have received numerous complaints from locals who are fed up with this reckless behaviour and, quite frankly, so are we – it will not be tolerated.

“Police can, and will, impound a vehicle for improper use and intentionally causing loss of traction.

“As well as having to pay a considerable cost to retrieve your vehicle after 30 days, you’ll find yourself in front of a magistrate.”

The police spokesperson said investigators were keen to speak to the driver of a distinctive purple utility who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the alleged reckless driving.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.