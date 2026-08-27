Police committed to solving Kath's case

Police say they remain committed to solving the disappearance of Kath Bergamin from her Wangaratta home and determining who is responsible for her death 24 years ago. The mother of three was last seen on the night of Sunday, 18 August 2002 at the Brien Crescent home that she shared with a friend. Police believe 37-year-old Kath met with foul play, however her body has never been found. In a statement to the Wangaratta Chronicle, Missing Persons Squad Detective Inspector Dave Dunstan said while almost a quarter of a century has now passed, police have not given up hope of finding Kath and determining who is responsible for her death. "We remain committed to solving this case and providing some comfort and closure to Kath’s loved ones and the local community," Det Insp Dunstan said. "Investigators understand how difficult this time of year is for Kath’s loved ones and we acknowledge the grief and sadness they continue to feel even after over two decades. "It remains our hope that one day we are able to provide them with the answers they so deeply deserve." Ms Bergamin's estranged husband John was charged with her murder in 2006, but the prosecution withdrew the charge prior to a committal hearing due to insufficient evidence. Mr Bergamin has always maintained he knows nothing about his wife's disappearance. A coronial inquest in Wangaratta in 2008 found Ms Bergamin had been "forced to leave" her home and "unlawfully killed", but concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to establish the person or persons responsible. In September 2020, investigators interviewed five people in connection with her disappearance, however all were released pending further enquiries. No charges have been laid. Detectives from the Missing Person Squad continue to appeal for information, no matter how small that piece of information may seem. A decade ago a $100,000 reward was increased to a $1 million reward for information leading to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the person or persons responsible for Kath’s murder. That reward remains in place today. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au