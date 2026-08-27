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Police committed to solving Kath's case

<p>$1M REWARD: Kath Bergamin went missing from her Wangaratta home 24 years ago. </p>\\n
<p>$1M REWARD: Kath Bergamin went missing from her Wangaratta home 24 years ago. </p>\\n

$1M REWARD: Kath Bergamin went missing from her Wangaratta home 24 years ago.

$1M reward still offered to bring to justice those who "unawfully killed" Wangaratta mum
Jeff Zeuschner
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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