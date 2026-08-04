Police have expressed their disappointment over non-compliance following a weekend crackdown on motorists heading to the state’s Alpine areas.

Operation Eastern Snow saw police highly visible, with a particular focus on roads heading to and from snowfields including Mount Buller, Falls Creek and Mount Hotham.

During a weekend crackdown on 24-26 July, police detected more than 200 offences in a three-day period.

Buses and heavy vehicles were a major focus during the operation, with police working alongside the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to intercept vehicles at designated checkpoints and conducting safety compliance checks.

Eastern Region Road Policing Inspector Jarrad Dowswell said it was extremely disappointing to see high levels of noncompliance by motorists in the Alpine areas.

“These roads can be particularly treacherous when impacted by ice and snow, yet we’ve caught a significant number of motorists speeding and engaging in dangerous driving behaviours,” he said.

Included in the 213 offences detected by police were 142 motorists caught for speeding, 27 unregistered vehicles, 21 defect notices issued to unsafe vehicles and 13 heavy vehicle offences.

Three drug drivers were detected from 48 roadside tests and one drink driver from 1346 breath tests.

The operation is set to continue throughout the remainder of the snow season at all alpine snowfields.

Insp Dowswell said police are reminding all motorists travelling to the snowfields to drive to the conditions – slow down, remain alert on unfamiliar roads and allow plenty of extra travel time, especially during busy periods.

“We’ll be focused on targeting those behaviours that puts all road users at risk, including speeding, dangerous overtaking and impaired driving,” he said.

All vehicles entering alpine areas during the declared snow season are required by law to carry wheel chains and fit them when instructed.

Failure to carry chains may result in a $418 fine, while failing to fit them when required may attract a $1046 penalty.

Police are also asking motorists to check and remove snow from their vehicles before departing the snowfields, to avoid it being dislodged while moving and creating dangerous driving conditions for other road users or potentially impacting driver’s visibility.