Speeding drivers will be a major focus for police during the Australia Day long weekend road safety blitz.

Operation Amity, which commences on Friday, will see police highly visible and enforcing on major roads and highways across the state, in an effort to reduce road trauma.

Victoria Police data found excessive or inappropriate speed the highest contributing factor in fatal collisions in 2025, contributing to at least 30 per cent of fatalities.

Police detected 6820 speeding offences during recent a 15-day road policing operation over the Christmas and New Year period, which included 156 drivers exceeding the speed limit between 10-25km/h within the Wangaratta Police Service Area.

Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir urged motorists to allow extra travel time to ensure you are not speeding to your destination.

“Not only is speeding the most common factor in fatal and serious injury collisions, but it continues to be the penalty we issue the most infringements for – and it’s completely avoidable,” he said.

“With the expected hot weather, there will be a particular enforcement focus on roads to and from coastal areas and waterways, and we just encourage people to be safe and manage fatigue after spending time outside in the heat.”

There will also be zero tolerance for drink and drug driving, with police saying motorists should expect to be tested anywhere, anytime at alcohol and drug testing sites.

January was the worst month on Victorian roads in 2025, recording 36 fatalities in 31 days – the highest for the month in over 10 years.

While there has been less trauma so far in 2026, with 12 lives lost on Victorian roads, police say this should not be cause for complacency.

“We won’t hesitate to penalise you if you’re caught breaking the road rules this weekend, but being caught by police is a far better outcome than being killed or seriously injured on the roads,” Asst Commissioner Weir said.

“Ultimately, motorists can avoid these consequences by making good choices behind the wheel and prioritising safety.”