Speeding remained the top concern for local police after 22 drivers were detected over the speed limit during a four-day road safety blitz.

Operation Amity saw police highly visible and targeting high-risk driving behaviour, with increased roadside alcohol and drug testing conducted over the Australia Day long weekend.

There were 31 offences detected within the Wangaratta area including 22 speeding drivers.

Offending also included five unregistered vehicles, two disqualified drivers and one disobeying of signs and signals.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said while the hot weather brought cause for concern for authorities, pleasingly just one drink driver was detected throughout the operation within the Wangaratta area.

“Historically we have found that for this long weekend we see an increase in impaired driving offending and detections, this increases the risk of those drivers having collisions and impacting other lawful road users going about their holiday weekend,” he said.

Snr Sgt Gillespie said local police were kept extra busy over the long weekend as they continue to support the efforts of local control agencies with fires in the local area.

“This resulted in an increase of resources coming across the state to help with the fire situation,” he said.

Statewide, one in every 420 drivers who were breath tested over the four days of the operation were caught over the legal alcohol limit, with 214 drug driving offences detected.

Sunday recorded the highest number of impaired driving detections, with 100 drink and drug drivers caught, while Monday saw the most drivers caught speeding, with 662 speeding infringements issued.

Five lives were lost on Victorian roads over the weekend, bringing the annual tally to 19, 10 less than this time last year.

Snr Sgt Gillespie said moving on from the long weekend, police asked motorists to remain vigilant with their decisions when they choose to drive.

“Do not consume drugs or alcohol if you intend to drive, always wear a seatbelt, don’t use the phone, speeding is not worth the risk and ensure you have had enough rest and are not fatigued when you decide to drive,” he said.