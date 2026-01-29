A “relentless” Wangaratta family violence offender and accused gun and drug trafficker has been given a final chance by a local magistrate after making bail in his latest stint behind bars.

The 45-year-old Wangaratta man appeared from custody at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday seeking release and later pleading guilty to violent and abusive family violence of an ex-partner.

The defendant is facing charges of drug and gun trafficking as part of an ongoing police investigation into a crime ring within the Wangaratta, Yarrawonga and Cobram areas.

The court heard as part of the operation, undercover police set up an alleged $9000 exchange of drugs and three heavy duty firearms, including a shotgun and a revolver, in Yarrawonga on 31 March last year.

Under surveillance, the accused allegedly arrived at the sale and 84g of meth and three firearms was seen to be taken out of his car by his co-accused.

The man was allegedly a lookout for the co-accused who was selling the firearms and substances to the undercover operatives.

It’s alleged the defendant offered to sell 15 to 20 firearms and drugs to one of the covert operatives.

The 45-year-old drove back to his Wangaratta home and was allegedly seen removing firearms from his vehicle while visibly drug affected.

The court heard police have been unable to locate the shotgun and the force hold “grave fears” the accused may have the weapon and use it for further crimes.

Defence counsel Nadia David said her client had relapsed into a persistent drug and alcohol addiction over the past six months which has plagued him and his offending over several years.

On the night of 14 January this year an ex-partner picked up the accused from a local pub and was subjected to a violent spree fuelled by a drug psychosis, where she was assaulted and had $3000 worth of damage done to her car.

The woman immediately drove to Wangaratta Police Station to report the incident.

The next morning police apprehended the 45-year-old and he has been in custody since.

In the previous two weeks prior to his apprehension on 15 January, phone data found the man had tried to contact his ex-partner nearly 2000 times.

The court heard he had stolen the victim’s $45,000 Kluger on 13 December while the woman wasn’t home and bragged to her about it.

On 27 December he smashed the victim’s $1000 phone while out drinking together.

The court heard two family violence orders, including one made in 2016 still stand between the man, another ex-partner and his son.

The orders were breached on multiple occasions as the man contacted and abused his son.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Renae McClure said the accused was identified as a high-risk family violence offender in the area and his offending on former partners had been “relentless” in the past.

“He presents as entitled and aggressive to police members, members of the public and to affected family members,” she said.

Ms David said her client was remorseful for his family violence offending and was incredibly distressed recounting the summary of his charges, having little recollection due to drug use.

She said delays in accessing drug and alcohol treatment had caused her client to spiral back into his addictions, and he was determined to start counselling.

“He wants to find a way out of this behaviour… he is very ready to give this last chance a red-hot go,” she said.

Ms David said the trafficking and gun possession charges were “strongly” contested by her client who believed the evidence against him was “weak”.

Magistrate Megan Casey placed the man on a deferred sentence for his family violence offending and bailed him on strict conditions, including a curfew and supervision.

“If you so much as breathe in the wrong direction in relation to those court orders, you will be back in jail,” she said.

“If it’s not a glowing bail report, you will be heading out the side door again.”

He will return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.