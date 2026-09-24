Police to tackle drink, drug driving this weekend

Local police are urging North East drivers to plan ahead or risk heavy penalties as new data revealed the extent of local road trauma so far this year. Officers will be highly visible across Victoria ensuring Wharfie Time stays on the field and not on our roads throughout Operation Scoreboard from Friday to Monday night. So far this year, Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said 10 people have lost their lives on North East roads, and 141 people have been seriously injured from collisions. Snr Sgt Gillespie said police would be taking a no-tolerance approach to anyone caught risking lives on local roads. “We're going to have a real focus on making sure that you're safe to drive, and if you're detected with the presence of alcohol or drugs in your system, you will be prosecuted,” he said. “If you're taking risks and you're detected, you will be prosecuted… there's no warnings this weekend, you are going to wear your fine or at most a summons to attend court. “Do not do the wrong thing.” New police data revealed almost 1000 motorists have now been nabbed statewide for drink or drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend period over the past four years. There have also been 74 collisions over the AFL Grand Final weekend where the driver was impaired by alcohol, drugs or both. Snr Sgt Gillespie said the drink drive detections across the grand final long weekend in previous years had concerned police statewide. “Everyone must ensure that they separate the drinking and the drug use from the driving, get another driver for you to make sure you can get home safely and ensure that other road users are safe,” he said. “I need people to make sure that they plan their trip accordingly.” Police are reminding motorists that they should expect to be tested anywhere, anytime this weekend, with significant penalties in place for those caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. “People need to be well aware there's going to be unmarked and covert police driving around Victoria looking for these offenses as well,” Snr Sgt Gillespie said. Low-level speeding continues to be a key emphasis for local police. Neighbouring police in the Indigo Shire have begun a targeted crackdown on local roads which have been known for speeding and hoon driving, catching out multiple motorists in Yackandandah last week. Snr Sgt Gillespie said low-level speeding remained one of the highest causations in relation to collisions. “Some people think that being a little bit over with their speed is worth getting to their destination five minutes early, it is absolutely not,” he said. “Not only do we not accept high-risk driving, the community don’t want it either, it’s not acceptable.” Those heading away for the weekend are being urged to stick to the speed limits, take plenty of breaks and avoid distractions when travelling on regional roads.