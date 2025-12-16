The state government is making public transport free for more than one million young Victorians from 1 January, with the new Youth myki now available to purchase online.

Available for purchase on the Transport Victoria website, the Youth myki ensures all passengers aged under 18 can travel for free across the network from the start of next year.

To get a Youth myki, you must be aged five to 17 years, use a registered myki account for purchasing online, and pay $50 for the card, which will be mailed to you.

The Youth myki was announced as part of the Victorian Budget 2025/26 to deliver free public transport to children – ensuring cheaper school runs, more affordable weekends and one less thing for families to worry about.

A yearly student pass currently costs $755, but from next year children can travel for free and for a family with three children under 18, that’s a saving of $2265 a year.

The Youth myki will also be available to purchase at staffed stations from Saturday, 27 December.

The new Youth myki cards feature a striking design that was created by an 11-year-old Victorian student that captures all the ways young Victorians will be able to use the cards for free next year.

On 1 January, new Youth myki cards will be activated, providing children free travel across the public transport network.

All young people under 18 years old are eligible for a Youth myki card, no matter where they live.

On booked V/Line services the Youth myki card number can be used to access free travel.

On non-myki regional buses, children can use Youth myki as a flash pass.

From 1 January 2026, more than 650,000 seniors and close to 300,000 carers and disability support pensioners will also be able to catch a train, tram or bus for free on weekends.

Passengers must carry their proof of concession and continue to tap on and off as usual, but they won’t be charged on weekends.

Families already have access to free public transport across Victoria every weekend until 1 February 2026 to celebrate the opening of the Metro Tunnel and thank Victorians for their patience during construction.

For more information about the new youth myki visit transport.vic.gov.au/tickets-and-myki/myki.

Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams said the Youth Myki card will help reduce household bills.

“We’re helping families save on everyday costs, whether it be cheaper school runs or cheaper weekend runs to the footy – this gives families one less thing to worry about,” Ms Williams said.

“There are more reasons than ever to get on board public transport, and I encourage Victorians to enjoy the free travel and explore our network – from the Metro Tunnel out to the regions.”