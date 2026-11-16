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Helen Haines released from hospital

<p>ON THE MEND: Indi MP Helen Haines has been discharged from hospital four weeks on from her alleged attack.</p>\\n
<p>ON THE MEND: Indi MP Helen Haines has been discharged from hospital four weeks on from her alleged attack.</p>\\n

ON THE MEND: Indi MP Helen Haines has been discharged from hospital four weeks on from her alleged attack.

Dr Haines leaves hospital four weeks after being struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta office
Bailey Zimmermann
November 16, 2026 • 01:30
Updated, November 16, 2026 • 01:38

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