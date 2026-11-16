Helen Haines released from hospital

Indi MP Helen Haines has been discharged from hospital four weeks after being struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electoral office. The Alfred Hospital released an update on Monday confirming the 65-year-old was discharged from the hospital where she had been airlifted to on 19 October. Dr Haines had both of her legs amputated after sustaining life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her electorate office in Murphy Street that afternoon. The accused driver of the 4WD, 43-year-old Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent, remains in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack. He is scheduled to be back before the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 4 February next year. An outpouring of national and international support for Dr Haines came in the weeks that followed and $1.4m had been raised for the Save the Children foundation in her honour. Many first responders have been widely praised for their heroic actions which included coming to Dr Haines’ immediate aid and performing a citizens arrest. Dr Haines’ Wangaratta and Wodonga electoral offices have opened on limited hours three days per week while staff continue to respond to community concerns on Commonwealth matters.