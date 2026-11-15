Lakers flex muscle; Bushies and Devils claim scalps

Yarrawonga Mulwala A grade cricketers furthered their ambitions for back-to-back WDCA titles with a complete domination of contenders Ovens Valley United on Saturday, their six-wicket win coming in just 26 overs. Bowling first in overcast conditions on the usually batter-friendly McNamara Reserve, the Lakers ripped through the Tigers for just 89 midway through the 30th over, before chasing the total four down in quick time. Only three batters made it past double figures, and it was immensely tough going, especially when the heavens opened and caused a delay. When the Tigers resumed on 0/38 in the ninth over, Yarrawonga Mulwala’s Jyda House got one to keep low, castling Dylan Bursill for 27, before knocking over the other opener Daniel Saville for eight in his next over. House continued, dismissing the dangerous Geeth Alwis for a golden duck and Seamus Phillips for a six-ball duck, and suddenly, the Tigers had slumped from 0/38 to 4/49 and looking in serious trouble. Noah White (25 off 37) and Riley Forde (10 off 24) tried to get the runs flowing, but they were no match for the class and precision of the Lakers' bowling attack, which tore through the tail with little to no issue. House was outstanding, finishing with 4/16 from his six overs, with Matthew de Roos (3/12 off five) and Angus Heslin (2/26 off 5.3) chipping in ably. With a small total to defend, Ovens Valley United needed early wickets, which is exactly what Joe Monk delivered, with the first ball of the innings to Zac Fraser edged into the waiting gloves of Ben McMasters. Monk lifted, clean bowling Brock McCabe and Fraser Smart for three each, but Reid Clarke (29 off 61) and Matt McCabe (37* off 58) did the bulk of the scoring to get the Lakers over the line. The Lakers remain the only undefeated team in the A grade competition. In other matches, Delatite notched up their second win of the season in a low-scoring thriller against Beechworth, chasing down the 99 needed inside 32 overs. Bowling first at Lords Reserve in Mansfield, Delatite’s attack tore through the entire Beechworth batting order, with only one batter making it past seven runs, namely Kayde Surrey who mustered an unbeaten 68* off 52 balls. Each of the four bowlers used picked up a wicket, with Sam Bell the pick of the bowlers with 4/15 from just 2.1 overs. The low chases are the toughest, but while there were no outstanding efforts from Delatite’s batters, they all contributed enough to get over the line, with skipper Mitch Purcell top scoring with 27* from 51 balls. Elsewhere, Benalla Bushrangers successfully defended their home ground from City Colts by just two runs in a nailbiter. Posting 9/165 from their 45 overs, the Bushrangers bowled the Colts out for 163. James Carboon (46 from 63) and Leen Brennan (34 from 65) were outstanding with the bat, while young gun Luca Solimo picked up 3/19 from his six overs. The chase was on, and Colts opener Mitch Giggins was determined to get it done, striking 40 from 37 balls. However, batting partners were few and far between, and once Giggins eventually fell, the Colts were 4/84. The runs required kept being whittled down, but so too were wickets in hand. The match sat on a knife edge when Lica Solimo was dismissed for 13, Colts at 8/139, and the next partnership between Jimi Pell and Ben Feldtmann saw the Colts tick their way to 8/161. Benalla’s Harrison Skelton stood at the top of his mark to bowl the 41st over, and bowls and no ball, two dots and a single, with Colts within one shot of the win. However, Skelton managed to dismiss Pell caught off the fourth ball of the over, before bowling Scott Pell first ball to win the match for his team, finishing with 3/31 from 5.5 overs.