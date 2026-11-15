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Lakers flex muscle; Bushies and Devils claim scalps

<p>TOO LITTLE: Despite heroics from Joe Monk with the ball, Ovens Valley were unable to hold off Yarrawonga Mulwala. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>TOO LITTLE: Despite heroics from Joe Monk with the ball, Ovens Valley were unable to hold off Yarrawonga Mulwala. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

TOO LITTLE: Despite heroics from Joe Monk with the ball, Ovens Valley were unable to hold off Yarrawonga Mulwala. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Weather may have caused delays, but the cream of crop rose to the top.
Nathan de Vries
November 15, 2026 • 05:25
Updated, November 15, 2026 • 05:25

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