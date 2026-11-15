All hail King Chazzy

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<p>PURE CLASS: Charith Perera smashed 151 from 125 balls, including 24 fours and two sixes, to help the Hawks post a mammoth win. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>PURE CLASS: Charith Perera smashed 151 from 125 balls, including 24 fours and two sixes, to help the Hawks post a mammoth win. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

PURE CLASS: Charith Perera smashed 151 from 125 balls, including 24 fours and two sixes, to help the Hawks post a mammoth win. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

RUB opener Charith Perera’s “chanceless” 151 lead to Hawks’ crushing win over ‘Pies
Nathan de Vries
November 15, 2026 • 03:42
Updated, November 15, 2026 • 03:42

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